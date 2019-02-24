Michelle Yeoh Is the Definition of Regal at the 2019 Oscars

Bow down to Michelle Yeoh!

The Crazy Rich Asians star looked regal at the 2019 Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. Exuding elegance, Yeoh, 56, arrived at the Academy Awards wearing an off-the-shoulder crin-based evening gown by Elie Saab that was embroidered with gold lurex thread and ocean shade sequins. The gorgeous creation also featured a nipped-in waist that complemented the full skirt.

She completed the look with a metallic silver clutch and doused herself in Chopard and Richard Mille jewelry.

ET's Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell caught up with the actress on the red carpet, where she explained that the hardest part about wearing the gown was, "Making sure no one is stepping on the tail. It’s like, don't step on the tail! [Men] don't look down, they look ahead. And you don't wear heels!"

Yeoh is presenting during the ceremony. "I’m extremely pleased because Awkwafina is doing it, I’m doing it and Constance [Wu] is doing it, so we are 'representing'. I’m happy about that," she said.

"It means so much," Yeoh added. "It means that we as an Asian community are represented here, because how often have you seen us? Not very much. I think the last time I was here was [for] Crouching Tiger and that is, like, 18 years ago."

