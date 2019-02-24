Emilia Clarke Is a Brunette Again on 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Emilia Clarke has gone back to her roots!

The Game of Thrones actress went back to her natural brown hair for the 2019 Oscars. The British beauty has been blonde for quite some time, even rocking a pixie cut at one point.

Clarke became famous for the icy blonde wig she wore as Daenerys Targaryen on the hit show, which will air its last season beginning in April.

Clarke stunned on the red carpet in a strapless, light pink bedazzled gown with structured bustier -- a custom creation from Balmain. She complemented the glamorous, elegant look with a low updo, diamond drop earrings and a pretty pink pout.

The actress shared her excitement for tonight's festivities in a selfie post on Instagram en route to the Dolby Theatre with a cheeky caption that reveals she may struggle going to the bathroom in the form-fitting dress, writing, "Blondes have more fun eh?! Well I will see about that this fine #oscar2019 evening..... let the good times roll. #illegitimatelycantpeeinthisdress #butwhocaresitsthegoddamnoscars!"

