Emilia Clarke Just Got a Pixie Haircut and It's Inspired By a Famous Former Couple -- See the Pic!
Emilia Clarke just chopped off her hair!
The Game of Thrones actress, who had been rocking a lob for a while, revealed a new look on Thursday via Instagram, showing off a freshly cut, layered pixie.
The British beauty captioned the photo, "Me: I’m thinking when Gwyneth and Brad had the same hair cut. @jennychohair : I got ‘chu".
If you don't recall, let us remind you of the momentous occasion when Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt, who were dating at the time, attended a movie premiere together in 1997 twinning in the same blonde pixie cut with swept bangs.
See the resemblance?
We love the edgy chop on Clarke, proving she can pull off any hairstyle from long, icy Khaleesi locks to a short GP-inspired 'do.
The Solo: A Star Wars Story actress reveals what it felt like to be held by Chewbacca:
