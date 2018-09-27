Emilia Clarke just chopped off her hair!

The Game of Thrones actress, who had been rocking a lob for a while, revealed a new look on Thursday via Instagram, showing off a freshly cut, layered pixie.

The British beauty captioned the photo, "Me: I’m thinking when Gwyneth and Brad had the same hair cut. @jennychohair : I got ‘chu".

If you don't recall, let us remind you of the momentous occasion when Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt, who were dating at the time, attended a movie premiere together in 1997 twinning in the same blonde pixie cut with swept bangs.

Ron Galella Archive/Getty Images

See the resemblance?

We love the edgy chop on Clarke, proving she can pull off any hairstyle from long, icy Khaleesi locks to a short GP-inspired 'do.

The Solo: A Star Wars Story actress reveals what it felt like to be held by Chewbacca:

