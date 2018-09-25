Julianne Hough Debuts Bold New Bob Haircut -- See the Pics!

Another day, another hair transformation for Julianne Hough.

The 30-year-old actress and former Dancing With the Stars judge took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her brand new 'do: a bold, blonde bob with blunt bangs!

"Detaching from what you know can be challenging, but also so freeing. :) The best thing about hair is how you get to create, play and just have fun with it!" Hough wrote alongside a slideshow of pics featuring her new hair from every angle. "So here is a new look, courtesy of frizzy ends needing a clean cut after going from red to blonde."

Hough went back to blonde in July after spending five months as a redhead.

"I’ve been creating and developing a secret project about transformation and identity, and I wouldn’t have felt this confident in my skin right now if I didn’t step outside the box of what I knew myself as, and what people identified me as," she explained at the time. "Being a redhead helped me dive into my womanhood and embrace my sexuality. Now I’m ready to jump back to my roots with everything I learned and integrated into my body and spirit!"

In an interview with ET earlier this month, Hough opened up about feeling like a different woman at 30.

"Even before I was 20, I felt like I already had four or five different chapters of my life. And then 20 to 30, I feel like I had four or five chapters as well. So it's sort of just reflective of all the different parts of who I am," she said, noting how appreciative she is that she doesn't "have to be just one thing."

"That's been my journey this year, for sure, is just acknowledging, accepting and going through those parts of me," Hough added. "I am digging in. I'm trying to get wise, you know?"

See more on Hough in the video below.

