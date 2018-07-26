Julianne Hough Dyes Her Hair Back to Blonde -- See the New Transformation!

Julianne Hough is blonde again!

The actress and dancer went back to her roots after a five-month stint as a redhead. The DWTS star debuted the new 'do on her Instagram on Thursday writing that being a redhead helped her find herself.

"I’ve been creating and developing a secret project about transformation and identity, and I wouldn’t have felt this confident in my skin right now if I didn’t step out side the box of what I knew myself as, and what people identified me as," she shared. "Being a red head helped me dive into my womanhood and embrace my sexuality. Now I’m ready to jump back to my roots with everything I learned and integrated into my body and spirit!"

The transformation wasn't easy. Hough's colorist, Riawna Capri, of Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood revealed it took seven hours to dye back her tresses, using Joico's Color Eraser to achieve her "honey suckle blonde."

Talk about patience!

