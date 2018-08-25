Victoria's Beckham's mini-me!

Harper Beckham is serving up Posh Spice vibes with her most recent haircut, which seems to be inspired by the iconic angled bob her mom wore from 2006 to 2008. While Victoria has sported a number of styles throughout the years, and worn her hair longer in recent years, her late 2000s hairstyle was so popular it received its own nickname: "the pob."

Victoria debuted her daughter's new look on Instagram on Saturday, revealing that the 7-year-old had chopped her formerly waist-long hair. "Hair cut for our baby girl x kisses from Harper x #howchic," the fashion designer captioned a slideshow of two photos.

Harper's new 'do is also seen in another pic Victoria posted, this time of her daughter striking a pose with her dad, David Beckham. "Family time is everything @davidbeckham kisses from us all x VB," she wrote alongside the sweet shot.

Victoria's daughter's haircut comes less than two weeks after the mother of four revealed her youngest child was watching Spice World on repeat during their Indonesian vacation. The singer sported a slightly longer brunette bob during her Spice Girls days in the '90s, though during their movie marathon, Harper seemed to be more focused on her mom's fashion.

"Not only is Harper obsessed with the Spice Buss [sic]…… She now wants a 'little Gucci dress,'" Victoria confessed.

