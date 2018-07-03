Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Pic of David and Harper Having a Father-Daughter Moment

Daddy’s little girl!

Victoria Beckham loves to share pics of her tight-knit family. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram to post a sweet snap of her husband, David Beckham, and their 6-year-old daughter, Harper.

“Harper loves her Daddy,” Victoria captioned the pic, using lots of heart emojis.

In the image, Harper is sporting her checker-print school uniform and wearing her hair in braided buns. She’s facing away from the camera as she hugs her smiling soccer star dad.

This isn't the only family photo shared recently by the mother of four. Last week, Victoria attended the Argento Ball for the Elton John AIDS Foundation with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, by her side.

Harper loves her daddy 💕💕💕 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:56pm PDT

“The perfect date @brooklynbeckham #25anniversary #argentoball #fightagainstaids @ejaf @eltonjohn @davidfurnish X VB,” she captioned a shot with her 19-year-old son getting ready.

Victoria and David, 43, celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary this week, just a month after they publicly denied divorce rumors. A rep for Victoria tells ET that the couple are “not divorcing or splitting, and reports to the contrary are false.”

Here's more from the famous family:

