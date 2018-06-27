Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Have a Date Night -- See the Glam Mother-Son Pics

Victoria Beckham and her son, Brooklyn, are ready to hit the town.



The fashion designer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet photo of herself and her 19-year-old son preparing to attend the Elton John Foundation for AIDS Argento Ball.

In the image, the former Spice Girl straightens her eldest son’s tie while showcasing her figure in a black gown with a sheer back. Meanwhile, Brooklyn offers the camera his coolest gaze. “The perfect date,” she captioned the fun moment.

Later, the 44-year-old fashionista shared a photo of the two at the glitzy event, standing between a pair of stone columns festooned with pink, purple and magenta flowers.

These new photos arrive just days after Victoria and her husband, David Beckham, managed to put a wave of divorce rumors to rest with a joint appearance at the opening of her curated selection of paintings adorning her Dover Street store, which will go on auction at Sotheby’s London on July 4. The former pro athlete and his wife made the occasion extra special by wearing stylish matching suits.

