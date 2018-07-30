David Beckham Cuts Daughter Harper's Hair in Sweet Photo

Photos of David Beckham and his handsome family are always a sheer joy!

The onetime soccer star is once again letting fans in on his day-to-day adventures, which, this time around, includes giving his daughter, Harper, a little trim.

“Someone’s happy 😃 & someone’s not so happy ✂️ but I didn’t think it was possible for this little one to look anymore beautiful but ♥️,” he captioned the new black-and-white photo of himself pretending to be sad as he carefully cuts his only daughter’s long tresses. Meanwhile, Harper sports a big grin, minus her two front teeth.

Just this month, the amateur hairstylist and his wife, Victoria Beckham, celebrated their daughter’s seventh birthday with a number of touching photos. In one, she happily poses beside her birthday cake, which was naturally decorated to look like a unicorn.

Her proud papa also posted a photo of them together in which she sports a pair of overalls as she wraps her arms around him.

“What can I say about my little princess other than she is perfect in every possible way,” he captioned the precious photo. “Harper Seven has turned 7. Happy birthday to my big girl!! This little one is so loved by her brothers, mummy and daddy...special, special little girl ♥️ Makes me smile every single day ♥️."

