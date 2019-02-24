The 91st Academy Awards are about to kick off in a few hours, without a host for the first time since 1989.

Former Oscars host Anne Hathaway, however, isn't concerned, as she hilariously took to Instagram on Sunday to remind everyone that sometimes, having a host can be worse than not having one.

The 36-year-old actress hosted the show with James Franco in 2011 in an effort by the Academy to skew to a younger audience. Let's just say it wasn't the most celebrated hosting job -- and Hathaway knows it.

"No matter what happens with today’s show, just remember, it’s already been worse," she joked alongside a throwback photo of herself and Franco on Oscars night. "Happy Oscars!"

During an interview with ET last month, Hathaway revealed that hosting with Franco wasn't the hardest part of the job. “[It was] the next day. Finding out how you actually did,” she said with a laugh.

“Because it feels nice, everybody tells you it's going well while you’re doing it," Hathaway continued. "While you're doing it, it's like doing anything, you know?”

“My approach to all this stuff is really simple: we're lucky,” Hathaway shared. “Whether or not it does well or it bombs, this is the stuff of dreams. This is not something to get upset about. Now, that being said, when it really bombs, it does sting a bit. I think it might end up being a net positive over life. Well, the lessons that I learned, the life lessons about who to trust and when to trust them, that's going to be the net positive.”

The 2019 Oscars will air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

