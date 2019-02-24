After a long, star-studded awards season, the 91st Academy Awards are finally upon us!

With just hours until Hollywood’s biggest night, tonight’s attendees -- from all the nominees to the presenters and performers -- are busy getting ready to walk the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars will be handed out live starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Marina de Tavira, who was recognized for her performance in Roma, shared a public thank you to fellow nominee Emma Stone for gifting her flowers and a sweet note. "The honor is all mine #EmmaStone what an incredible way to start the day," she wrote on Instagram.

From director Spike Lee taking the moment to reflect on the beach to songwriter Diane Warren toasting to her nomination for Best Original Song, stars are taking to social media to share all the fun, excitement and anticipation leading up to tonight.

Standing in front of the Pacific Ocean, Lee took a moment to thank supporters of BlacKkKlansman for all its success leading up to Oscars, where it nominated for six awards, including three for Lee in the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay categories.

He also teased an accessory he’ll be wearing on the red carpet. “Gonna Be Stylin’ And Profilin’ On Da Oscar Red Carpet Tomorrow Morning Night. IT’S GOTTA BE DA JORDANS,” Lee captioned a picture of his golden shoes.

Easily having the best awards season ever, Best Supporting Actor nominee Richard E. Grant teased his secret accessory for getting through tonight. "Today I’ll be ‘wearing’ @JackPerfume for some invisible courage!" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Grant's Can You Ever Forgive Me? co-star and fellow Oscar nominee, Melissa McCarthy, shared an Instagram video of the actor jumping on a trampoline as he gets ready for the evening's festivities. "Marvelous," she said of his two mid-air splits.

Nominated for her 10th Academy Award, Warren toasted the morning with a coffee mug with a picture of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- the subject of the Best Documentary nominee RBG, for which Warren wrote the song, “I’ll Fight.” She captioned the selfie: “Happy Oscars Day!!!!”

Also reflecting over coffee is Octavia Spencer, who is one of the producers of Green Book, which is up for five Oscars tonight. "The madness begins soon. So quiet time is imperative," she wrote on Instagram.

Among the A-list stars presenting tonight, James McAvoytook to Instagram to tease rehearsals from inside the Dolby Theatre. “Some people called it a rehearsal with a fake statue, I called my precious,” he joked.

Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences acting branch, Laura Dern and Alfred Molina, hosted a private dinner for this year's acting nominees. Posting to Instagram, Dern wrote that they were "so blessed to honor these gorgeous artists."

Former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Shangela took to Twitter to share her excitement about attending this year's Oscars ceremony as part of the A Star Is Born team. In the film, she played one of the drag queens and friends to Ally (Lady Gaga) at the club where Jackson Maine stumbles into. Shangela also performed onstage the night before at the 34th Independent Spirit Awards.

I’m up early. I couldn’t sleep. I’m like a kid waiting for Christmas morning. This is going to be a historic day for me. I’m probably going to cry. A lot. I still can’t believe it. I’m going to the Oscars. I’m going to the Oscars. I’m going TO. THE. OSCARS. ⭐️ — Shangela (@itsSHANGELA) February 24, 2019

Living G.O.A.T., Serena Williams took to Instagram to tease her upcoming Nike commercial, which will air during tonight's ceremony. She's also presenting Best Picture nominee A Star Is Born.

A red carpet staple, designer Christian Siriano revealed he was dressing a "young actress" for today's ceremony. "I'm so honored," he wrote.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards kicks off Sunday, Feb. 24, at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland Center and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

