The breakout star of the year has arrived at the 2019 Oscars!

All eyes were on Yalitza Aparicio as she stepped onto the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. The 25-year-old Roma leading lady was lovely in a seafoam green ball gown designed by Rodarte. The one-sleeve, tulle dress featured small silver glitter dots all over.

For the special occasion, Aparicio kept the rest of her look to a minimum, wearing her dark locks straight and down. Her makeup consisted of soft, barely-there eye shadow, blush and a pale pink lip. She accessorized with small yellow diamond earrings and silver diamond rings.

She also posed with her Roma co-star, Marina de Tavira, who looked sensational in a red, strapless, tulle J Mendel gown with a corset top.

It's a special night for Aparicio, who is making her Oscars debut and is up for her first Academy Award at this year's ceremony. The Mexico native is the first Latina to be nominated in the Best Actress category in 14 years.

Aparicio has been taking Tinseltown by storm after starring in Alfonso Cuarón's black-and-white drama, which is up for a total of 10 Academy Awards -- and even becoming a total style star.

ET spoke with Aparicio last week, where she revealed that she's already been offered a slew of films, and has even had to pass on some.

"I have had a lot of offers," she told ET at the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party. "But just because of the timing, I haven't been able to commit to anything because I want to make sure that I give it my all."

