Constance Wu is having a belle moment at the Oscars!

The Crazy Rich Asians star looked radiant on the red carpet Sunday in a gorgeous, off-the-shoulder custom marigold Versace gown and matching Neil J. Rodgers platform heels, channeling Beauty and the Beast princess, Belle. The 36-year-old actress topped off her stunning look with Swarovski earrings, ring and bracelet.

Wu, who also stars on ABC's Fresh Off the Boat and is a presenter, was overcome with emotion at being at the Oscars when she spoke with ET's Nancy O'Dell on the red carpet. "I had to pinch myself even when I found out [that I was coming], but actually being here at this moment is kind of overwhelming," Wu adorably confessed.

The actress' eye-popping Oscars look grabbed everyone's attention and rightfully so. The one-of-a-kind stunner was the result of a collaboration Wu and her stylist, Micaela Erlanger, had with the team at Versace. "They made me some beautiful sketches and it was a really fun collaborative experience," Wu shared.

Of course, an update on Crazy Rich Asians' anticipated sequels had to be discussed and O'Dell asked Wu if she had anything new to share on the status. (All that's been reported is that both scripts for China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems were being written and that they would likely film back to back.)

"I would love to do [it], but you know I don’t [know]," Wu coyly answered. "The producers know about that, not me!" Asked if there had been early conversations with her about the sequels, she stayed mum. "We’re too busy celebrating this movie right now!"

On the red carpet, Wu reunited with her Crazy Rich Asians director, Jon M. Chu, for a sweet photo moment. "I'm really excited to see everyone!" Wu exclaimed, citing co-star Michelle Yeoh, who is also set to present. "It's going to be a great reunion."

Wu also previewed her upcoming film with Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers, where they will play strippers. The film is based on a New York Magazine article, "The Hustlers at the Score."

"It’s based on a true story about former exotic dancers who run a scheme to get the hustle," Wu said, revealing that to prep for the physical role, she had a stripper pole installed in her living room. (Lopez also has a portable pole.) "Just for practice. You gotta do everything you can to get into character."

"It’s fun but it’s hard. You have to have a lot of strength to do a lot of those moves. And to also make it look easy," she added. "Which is a lot of what those girls do competitively. It’s really hard and so it’s a great workout."

As for what Wu is looking forward to during the telecast, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance of their A Star Is Born hit, "Shallow," of course.

"I hope he feels really proud of himself because he made a great movie and he was a great singer and great actor and great director," Wu said of Cooper's mindset ahead of his Oscar performance. "I love that movie. I hope he feels really proud and he is like celebrating by doing a great performance."

