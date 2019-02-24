Director Spike Lee struck a bold tone while offering a profound message with his fashion choices at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday.



The BlacKkKlansman director hit the red carpet wearing a bright purple suit, including a purple captain’s hat. He completed the look with a blue button-down and a magenta tie, all of which perfectly matched his purple eyeglasses frames. He polished off the bold outfit with metallic sneakers.



Those kicks weren't the only gold the acclaimed filmmaker was sporting at the event. The most striking part of his ensemble was his brass knuckles, which read, “Love” on one hand and “Hate” on the other

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The brass knuckles are a piece of Lee's own movie-making history; they were worn by Radio Raheem (Bill Nunn) in the director's breakout 1989 film, Do the Right Thing.



And, fun fact, long before costume designer Ruth E. Carter was nominated for her work on Black Panther, she bought Lee's brass knuckles while outfitting characters for Do the Right Thing.



Lee also wore one other piece of jewelry that’s hard to miss: a gold necklace featuring a symbol that resembles Prince’s when the singer changed his name.



“I Know In My Hearts Of [heart]’s My Brother Prince Is Watching Tonight,” he captioned a photo of his distinctive necklace on Instagram. “Singin’ “IT’S GONNA BE A BEAUTIFUL NIGHT.’”

While on the carpet, he and wife Tonya Lewis Lee spoke with ET's Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier about his nominations, which include Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director and more.

When asked how he's feeling about his chances, Lee responded, “Well, if I just go by the love I’m getting and the people saying, ‘Spike, this is your night’ boom boom boom, I feel good.”

Lee also didn't hesitate to throw some love at Best Actor nominee, Rami Malek, stating, "We've done two films together [Old Boy and Da Blood of Jesus]. He's a good guy... Just love him."

True to form, when Lee's costume designer Carter hit the red carpet, she turned heads in a blue-and-silver gown that exuded age-old elegance. With billowing sleeves and a stunning up 'do, she looked like royalty while headed into the big event.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Get more breaking Oscars news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Women of Wakanda: The Female Forces Behind ‘Black Panther’s Historic Oscar Push

Yalitza Aparicio Dazzles in Seafoam Green Gown at the 2019 Oscars

Emilia Clarke Is a Brunette Again at 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Related Gallery