Awkwafina went glam for the Oscars.

The Crazy Rich Asians breakout star, who will present at the Academy Awards, looked fierce in a pale lavender Dsquared2 pantsuit on the red carpet Sunday. To complement her sartorial ensemble, Awkwafina adorned her outfit with Chopard earrings (52 carats worth of precious stones), bracelet (25 carats of diamonds) and ring (13 carats of pink sapphire, with diamonds).

The 30-year-old comedian and actress struck a glamour pose on the red carpet, with a matching oversized bow accentuating her sparkling Oscar outfit.

"I think women can rock pantsuits and I mean, look, I can move like a tiger," Awkwafina joked to ET's Nancy O'Dell. "I’m limber, I love it and yeah I love the brand [Dsquared2] and I’m really honored that they could dress me tonight."

Awkwafina has a busy slate ahead. Aside from celebrating a whirlwind year with the success of Crazy Rich Asians, she'll star opposite Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in the upcoming Jumanji sequel.

"Jumanji is so fun, man. I'm actually going to go right back after the Oscars," she told ET's Kevin Frazier, praising her co-stars. "They’re amazing. DJ is one of the sweetest guys I’ve ever met. Genuinely nice and a really supportive presence to have on set. Kevin cracks me up, Jack cracks me up, Karen is like my best friend -- it’s an amazing cast."

But back to Crazy Rich Asians, which catapulted Awkwafina to another stratosphere after her memorable portrayal of Peik Lin Goh. Awkwafina admitted she didn't know much about the anticipated sequels, which are currently being written, but was excited all the same about returning to that world.

"There will definitely be a No. 2 and that’s in talks right now so I’m looking forward to hearing about it," she said.

With awards season just hours away from being over, Awkwafina reflected on the year she and her Crazy Rich Asians family has had, celebrating the achievements of their groundbreaking film.

"It’s a beautiful thing. It’s a phenomenon and it’s phenomenal," she said. "When I was young, to see this kind of representation would’ve meant a lot to me, so I’m glad that it’s happening for some young girl out there."

