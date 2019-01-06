Michelle Yeoh is giving us all the feels!

The Crazy Rich Asians star stunned on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday in a gorgeous deep green leather, sequinned floor-length Shiatzy Chen gown and shawl. But the real eye-popper was the giant emerald sparkler adorning her left hand -- the same ring her character, Eleanor Young, wore in the blockbuster movie and later becomes Rachel Chu's engagement ring.

The ring, which is from Yeoh's personal collection, is a huge turning point in Crazy Rich Asians and Yeoh confirmed to ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet that the dazzler is indeed the same statement bauble from the film.

Michelle Yeoh is wearing 𝙩𝙝𝙚 emerald engagement ring from #CrazyRichAsians at the #GoldenGlobes and it's already our favorite moment of the night. 😭💚 pic.twitter.com/RBOMGDp1pZ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 6, 2019

"That is real!" she confirmed to ET, showing off the stunning jewel and laughing after Frazier marveled over the size of the ring.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Getty Images

Yeoh reflected on the massive success Crazy Rich Asians (the sequel is currently being written) has received the past six months.

"First of all, it was an amazing experience and to have that kind of box office, which meant everybody loved it, everybody watched it again and again, it was a miracle that it happened and a long time coming," she said on the red carpet. "I’m in awe every day when I come to work and I watch these young talents and now they're out there. Everybody knows Awkwafina, Constance [Wu] and you know, it’s about time…so I’m just overwhelmed that I can be part of it."

Hours after the Golden Globe nominations were announced in December, Yeoh got emotional over the two Crazy Rich Asians nominations -- Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Wu.

"I am [emotional] because you're part of history in the making," she told ET at the time. "It is very significant. I wish it didn't take so long. I wish it happened and I hope that this is just -- not just the beginning. It's a new renaissance, you know? Opening up the field for more Asian and Asian American talent to be part of the normality. Let this be the last time we are celebrating it like an event. Let's open the doors and embrace us and make us part of the normality. And we deserve to be!"

The Golden Globes, co-hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, airs live coast-to-coast Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Michelle Yeoh's Emotional Reaction to Constance Wu and 'Crazy Rich Asians' Golden Globe Noms (Exclusive)

Constance Wu Reacts to Historic 'Crazy Rich Asians' Golden Globe Nom: 'It's Super F**king Cool' (Exclusive)

For Michelle Yeoh, 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' and Its Sequel Are Labors of Love

Related Gallery