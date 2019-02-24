Kacey Musgraves Is Picture Perfect in Pink Tulle Gown at 2019 Oscars

Kacey Musgraves is picture perfect!

The country superstar looked straight out of a fairy tale while arriving at the 2019 Oscars at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. Musgraves -- who last we saw dominating the GRAMMYs with four wins -- indulged her inner princess wearing a dramatic, pink tulle gown by Giambattista Valli that featured oversize sleeves and tiered skirt.

Musgraves, 30, will be introducing first-time nominees Gillian Welch and David Rawlings as they take the stage during the ceremony to perform their Oscar-nominated song, "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pink was a popular color, with many actresses donning the color in a variety of shades. Gemma Chan, per usual, wowed in a billowing hot pink Valentino creations.

Getty Images

Angela Bassett also stood out from the crowd in the same pop of color, wearing a custom fuchsia gown with exaggerated shoulder and front slit by Reem Acra.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

For more Oscars red carpet fashion, see below.

