Everyone Was Wearing Pink at the 2019 Oscars...Including Jason Momoa
Glitz and glamour took over the 2019 Oscars, but there was one color in particular that ruled the red carpet.
Hollywood's biggest and brightest are definitely ready for the warm and sunny days that spring will bring, as well as the pop of colors that come along with it. At Sunday's Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, sugary shades of blush, rose and hot pink were worn by a slew of stunning A-list stars, as well as one gentleman who perfectly coordinated his captivating look with his date.
From voluminous and breathtaking ball gowns, to frothy and fairytale-like tulle creations, actresses -- and Jason Momoa -- were not holding back when it came to making a statement.
See all the stars who stood out from the crowd in a variety of delightful shades of pink.
Gemma Chan in Valentino Haute Couture
Angela Bassett in custom Reem Acra
Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet in Fendi
Maya Rudolph in Giambattista Valli
Helen Mirren in Schiaparelli
KiKi Layne in custom Versace
Sarah Paulson in Brandon Maxwell
Linda Cardellini in Schiaparelli
Marie Kondo in Jenny Packham
Meagan Good in Georges Chakra
Julia Roberts in Elie Saab
For more memorable 2019 Oscar fashion moments, see below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lady Gaga, Constance Wu & More Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 Oscars
The Women of 'Black Panther' Crush the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
Gemma Chan Heats Up 2019 Oscars Red Carpet in Dramatic Hot Pink Gown