Everyone Was Wearing Pink at the 2019 Oscars...Including Jason Momoa

Glitz and glamour took over the 2019 Oscars, but there was one color in particular that ruled the red carpet.

Hollywood's biggest and brightest are definitely ready for the warm and sunny days that spring will bring, as well as the pop of colors that come along with it. At Sunday's Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, sugary shades of blush, rose and hot pink were worn by a slew of stunning A-list stars, as well as one gentleman who perfectly coordinated his captivating look with his date.

From voluminous and breathtaking ball gowns, to frothy and fairytale-like tulle creations, actresses -- and Jason Momoa -- were not holding back when it came to making a statement.

See all the stars who stood out from the crowd in a variety of delightful shades of pink.

Gemma Chan in Valentino Haute Couture

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Angela Bassett in custom Reem Acra

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kacey Musgraves in Giambattista Valli

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet in Fendi

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Maya Rudolph in Giambattista Valli

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Helen Mirren in Schiaparelli

Steve Granitz/WireImage

KiKi Layne in custom Versace

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson in Brandon Maxwell

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Linda Cardellini in Schiaparelli

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Marie Kondo in Jenny Packham

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meagan Good in Georges Chakra

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Roberts in Elie Saab

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

