Lady Gaga, Constance Wu & More Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 Oscars

Hollywood's biggest night was full of glitz and glamour!

When it comes to elegant ensembles and dapper styles, the Academy Awards reigns supreme, bringing out the best dressed stars in Tinseltown. The 2019 Oscars -- held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood -- did just that and more, as fabulous fashions were showcased on the red carpet. There were breathtaking ball gowns, timeless tuxedos and one-of-a-kind creations that instantly caught our attention.

Among the stars who knocked it out of the park was the one and only Lady Gaga, who gave us life in a black strapless Alexander McQueen gown and matching gloves. The bustier dress features a floor-trailing skirt and exaggerated shape at the hips.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

There was also Constance Wu, who was the belle of the ball in a radiant off-the-shoulder custom marigold Versace gown and matching Neil J. Rodgers platform heels, channeling Beauty and the Beast princess, Belle. The 36-year-old actress topped off her stunning look with Swarovski earrings, ring and bracelet.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Brie Larson also sparkled in a silver metallic look. Her sexy silver chainmail dress featured a halter neckline that showed off her toned back. Larson's icy blonde locks were swept to the side, which complemented the edgy ensemble.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

See the rest of our favorite standout looks from the Academy Awards by clicking through the gallery of best dressed celebs.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Serena Williams Slays the 2019 Oscars in Body-Hugging Black Gown

Jennifer Lopez Is a Knockout in Mirrored Dress with Alex Rodriguez at 2019 Oscars

Brie Larson Sparkles in Silver on 2019 Oscars Red Carpet