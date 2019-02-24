Brie Larson Sparkles in Silver on 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Brie Larson is stunning in silver!

The Captain Marvel leading lady turned heads on the 2019 Oscars red carpet in a sexy silver chainmail dress from Celine with halter neckline that showed off her toned back. Larson's icy blonde locks were swept to the side, which complemented the edgy ensemble.

The gown also featured a high front slit that exposed her left leg and matching ankle-strap heels.

Larson is one of this evening's presenters, which includes a slew of A-list stars such as Daniel Craig, Awkwafina, Chris Evans, Emilia Clarke, Michael B. Jordan and more. Larson won Best Actress for Room back in 2016.

Larson posed with her co-star, Samuel L. Jackson, who looked dapper in a dark gray suit.

