Serena Williams knows how to make an entrance.

The tennis superstar wowed on the 2019 Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. For the annual celebration, Williams opted for a custom Armani Privé black silk cady strapless gown, with a bustier top that was embroidered in crimson crystals.

Her beauty look was equally as elegant, and consisted of a smoky eye, with bronzer and a nude lip. Her hair was pulled back in a slick, long ponytail, which showed off her sparkling drop diamond earrings.

Williams will take the stage during the ceremony to present a clip for Best Picture nominee A Star Is Born.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Williams was spotted having dinner with Meghan Markle, who was in New York City celebrating her baby shower with a slew of her closest friends.

A royal source told ET that the Duchess of Sussex's shower at The Mark Hotel was co-hosted by Williams and friend Genevieve Hillis. Williams' wedding planner, Jennifer Zabinski, reportedly coordinated the party. The shower, the source shared, was an opportunity for Markle to catch up with friends she hadn't seen and to celebrate with those closest to her before returning to the U.K.

