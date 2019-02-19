Meghan Markle and pal Serena Williams had a regal reunion in New York City, where they painted the town royal red.

The Duchess of Sussex met up with her friend and world renowned tennis superstar at the Polo Bar on Tuesday night, along with stylist Jessica Mulroney and Markle's bestie, Markus Anderson, who famously introduced the former actress to hubby Prince Harry.

Markle has been in New York since Friday, and caught up with her old friends ahead of her stylish baby shower, held Tuesday morning at The Mark Hotel, Bazaar.com reports.

Markle stepped out alongside Anderson, and the 37-year-old royal looked resplendent in her reserved raiment, rocking a full-length black Victoria Beckham double-breasted coat, black scarf, dark skinny jeans and tall, black Tamara Mellon boots.

Meanwhile, Williams rocked a similar look, donning an ensemble of black jeans, dark sweater and long black coat with a playful pink and white plaid stripe running down the sleeves.

Mulroney -- Markle's close friend, unofficial stylist and frequent Good Morning America fashion contributor -- donned an eye-catching black-and-white full-length houndstooth coat over black pants and dark shoes.

Page Six reports that the royal and her cadre of companions were joined at the trendy Big Apple eatery by Markle's gal pals Misha Nonoo and Abigail Spencer, as the group dined at the equestrian-themed hot spot.

While Markle enjoyed baby shower festivities here in the states, her husband, expectant father Prince Harry, was across the pond spending time meeting kids at a youth center in London as part of the "Fit and Fed" February half-term holiday activity day.

For more on Markle's star-studded New York baby shower, check out the video below.

