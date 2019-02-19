Meghan Markle's Baby Shower Kicks Off in NYC

Meghan Markle was surrounded by lots of love on Tuesday!

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated the upcoming arrival of her and husband Prince Harry's first child together, with a baby shower celebration held in New York City.

ET first spotted the royal at The Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side, along with her former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, arriving with a gift. Chic in an all-black ensemble with nude stilettos and a matching bag by Carolina Herrera, Meghan cradled her baby bump as the paparazzi snapped pics of her leaving the establishment.

It appears Spencer's present was wrapped with blue wrapping paper, which caused some fans to speculate that Meghan and Harry are having a boy. However, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET last month that the couple has said they don't know the gender of their baby as they've "decided not to find out the sex."

After leaving The Mark, Meghan and Abigail then headed to The Met Breuer, followed by a visit to the Surrey Hotel for lunch.

A source previously told ET that around 10 to 15 of Meghan's close pals were expected to attend the shower.

"She's been in town relaxing and buying baby clothes," the source said, adding that this marks Meghan's first trip to the Big Apple since her royal wedding. "This will be the last time to see many of her friends before the baby is born."

Meanwhile, in London, England, Prince Harry spent the day serving hot and healthy lunches to children during his visit to Fit and Fed's half-term holiday activity at Streatham Youth and Community Trust's John Corfield Centre. The national campaign aims to provide children and young people with free access to activity sessions and a nutritious lunch during school holidays, according to Kensington Palace.

And judging from various pics and videos shared on Twitter, it looks like the Duke of Sussex is more than ready for fatherhood with all that practice!

The Duke helps serve lunch with Principle Youth Worker, Mark, who has been attending @StreathamSYCT since he was a child. pic.twitter.com/w0F5btN6ye — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 19, 2019

According to Nicholl, Meghan is in the "happiest period of her life" as she prepares for the arrival of her and Harry's first child.

"She has told friends that this is the most exciting [time], the happiest period in her life," Nicholl told ET last month. "I'm told that she is upbeat and that she is happy."

"Behind the scenes, she and Harry are really happy at the moment," Nicholl continued. "They are super excited about the spring birth of their baby."

