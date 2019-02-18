Meghan Markle is back Stateside!

According to multiple reports, the Duchess of Sussex touched down in New York City on Friday, marking her first trip to the Big Apple since her royal wedding to Prince Harry last May.

The 37-year-old royal, who is expecting her first child in coming months, will reportedly celebrate her baby shower during the visit.

Sources told Harper’s Bazaar that Markle is spending five nights catching up with pals ahead of Baby Sussex’s birth.

She is said to have spent Saturday enjoying tea and macaroons at Laduree in SoHo with stylist, Jessica Mulroney, and will enjoy a private baby shower with 15 guests on Tuesday.

“The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves,” one source told the outlet. "This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born, so it’s nice to share precious moments."

"It’s been a relaxing visit,” added another source. “Nothing beats face time with your friends. Meg will be flying home refreshed and relaxed -- and with a lot of new baby clothes."

Later in the week, Markle is scheduled to join Prince Harry on an official two-day engagement in North Africa, which is expected to be her last overseas trip before giving birth.

“The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to the visit which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said.

