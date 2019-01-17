Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sneak in Some PDA During Royal Outing

We see you, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to catch a performance of Cirque du Soleil's Totem at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday, and while taking their seats before the show, the two adorably snuck in a little PDA.

In a video posted by a fan to Instagram, Prince Harry can be seen putting out his hand for Meghan to hold. *Insert all the heart eye emojis here!*

For the event, Harry looked dapper per usual in a navy suit with a burgundy tie, while Meghan -- who is pregnant with their first child together -- turned heads in a dazzling Roland Mouret number that showed off her growing baby bump.

Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Lately, it seems as if Meghan doesn't go anywhere without a permanent grin on her face. Royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke about the duchess' "megawatt smile" during a sit-down interview with ET on Wednesday.

"She has told friends that this is the most exciting [time], the happiest period in her life," Nicholl said. "I'm told that she is upbeat and that she is happy."

"Behind the scenes, she and Harry are really happy at the moment," Nicholl continued, adding that the two are getting ready to transition their lives away from Kensington Palace full-time. "They are super excited about the spring birth of their baby. They are very much looking forward to moving into their new home in Frogmore Cottage."

Prior to the interview, Meghan reportedly revealed how far along she is in her pregnancy (six months), along with her due date (late April to early May) to a woman in the crowd in Birkenhead, England, earlier this week. Nicholl told ET, however, that Meghan and Harry have said that they don't know the sex of their baby.

More on that in the video below!

