Meghan Markle is looking stunning.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a special charity performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday with her husband, Prince Harry, looking incredible in a floor-length, midnight blue, glittery Roland Mouret dress. Meghan paired the eye-catching dress with black heels and had her hair in a chic updo. She also sported a bold red lip.

Harry and Meghan were at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, to watch the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's show, Totem. The special performance was being held for Harry's charity, Sentebale, which works to supports vulnerable children and young people.

But one accessory definitely stole the show -- Meghan wore Princess Diana's gold bracelet, which she memorably wore last October during her first outing after announcing her pregnancy.

Meghan -- who recently revealed she's six months pregnant -- has been busy lately on official royal outings. Earlier in the day, she visited the animal charity Mayhew in North London in her first public visit to her new patronage, and showed her sense of humor when one woman jokingly called her a "fat lady."

On Monday, during her and Harry's visit to Birkenhead, England, she made a style statement in a bold red-and-purple ensemble -- which was also a favorite color combo of Princess Diana.

