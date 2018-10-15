Meghan Markle is once again paying tribute to the late Princess Diana with her stunning style choices.

Just one day after Markle and Prince Harry landed in Australia to kick off their first royal tour as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Kensington Palace announced that the lovebirds are expecting their first child together.

On their first day in the public eye following the announcement, Markle stunned in a gorgeous dress, appropriately created by Aussie designer Karen Gee. While the dress may have wowed, it was Markle's sparkling accessories that stole the spotlight.

The resplendent royal subtly honored the Prince's late mother by donning gorgeous butterfly earrings and a beautifully understated gold bracelet that once belonged to Princess Diana herself.

During their first outing Down Under, the couple attended a welcome event with Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove, at the Admiralty House -- the official residence of the Governor-General of Australia -- in Kirribilli.

They were presented with a stuffed kangaroo named Joey, after which Meghan adorably said, "Our very first baby gift!"

The pair are currently on a 16-day tour of the continent, which will take them across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

They will then return to Australia for a few days before the annual Invictus Games in Sydney -- an annual event created by Prince Harry in 2014, similar to the Paralympics, in which wounded or disabled military personnel and veterans compete in a variety of sports. This year's Invictus Games run from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27.

News of Markle's pregnancy was shared Monday morning in a press release from Kensington Palace.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the Palace said in a statement released to Twitter. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

