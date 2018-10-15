Pregnant Meghan Markle Already Has a Touching Keepsake for Her Child

Meghan Markle has a sweet gift already waiting for her child with Prince Harry.

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child together, but the 37-year-old former actress has talked about having kids in past interviews. In a 2015 interview with Hello! magazine, Meghan was asked about a piece of jewelry that has special meaning to her, and she revealed that it's a watch she's planning to "give to her daughter one day."

"I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," she said. "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season -- which, at the time, felt like such a milestone -- I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version."

Meghan went on to share the special inscription she has on the watch.

"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M,'" she revealed. "And I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

Meghan was photographed wearing her Cartier watch at the Cantor Fitzgerald And BGC Partners Annual Charity Day in September 2013. The watch retails for around $6,900.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are currently on their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji, and touched down in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday local time and have a full schedule of events.

