Meghan Markle is glowing.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Australia on Tuesday local time with Prince Harry. The appearance marks Meghan's first outing since Kensington Palace announced on Monday that she's pregnant with her first child with Harry.

Meghan wore a chic cream-colored dress by Australian designer Karen Gee at the Admiralty House -- the official residence of the Governor-General of Australia -- in Kirribilli. The couple attended a welcome event with Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove, and were presented with a stuffed kangaroo named Joey, after which Meghan adorably said, "Our very first baby gift."

Harry and Meghan have been give a kangaroo and its Joey. Our first baby gift! Exclaims Meghan. pic.twitter.com/Lxvc3QQYCh — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 15, 2018

Phil Noble/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Phil Noble/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The couple is promoting the Invictus Games in Australia, which is definitely an important cause for the pair. Harry created the popular international multi-sport event, in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans take part in sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing.

Last September, Meghan and Harry technically made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games' opening ceremony in Canada. Two days later, they attended a wheelchair tennis match together and held hands, marking the first time the two openly showed PDA in front of cameras.

Meghan and 34-year-old Harry will be welcoming their baby in spring 2019. Kensington Palace also confirmed to ET on Monday that Meghan has passed the 12-week mark in her pregnancy and is in "good health."

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace's statement reads.

Meghan and Harry are currently on their first royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji. The two arrived in Sydney on Tuesday local time and aside from the Invictus Games, have a full schedule of events ahead of them.

Watch the video below for more on their exciting baby news.

RELATED CONTENT:

What Could Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Look Like? Forensic Artist Makes Prediction -- Pics!

Pregnant Meghan Markle Already Has a Touching Keepsake for Her Child

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Broke Their Pregnancy News to the Royal Family

Related Gallery