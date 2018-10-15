Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Meghan Markle is pregnant with her first child with Prince Harry, and fans are already attempting to guess what their royal baby might look like.

Thankfully, United States-based forensic artist Joe Mullins put in the work for us. Mullins studied recent photos of Harry and Meghan to predict what a son and daughter for the couple could look like, and the results are ... something.

If Meghan gives birth to a baby girl, Mullins' photo prediction definitely favors Meghan's looks, given the child's dark brunette locks and big brown eyes.

However, if it's a boy, Mullins gave the photo Harry's blue eyes.

One thing we do know for certain is if it's a girl, Meghan already has a sentimental keepsake she's waiting to pass on. In a 2015 interview with Hello! magazine, Meghan was asked about a piece of jewelry that has special meaning to her, and she revealed that it's a watch she's planning to "give to her daughter one day."

"I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," she said. "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season -- which, at the time, felt like such a milestone -- I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M. And I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

Last month, a source told ET that 37-year-old Meghan and 34-year-old Harry were "eager to start a family."

"Harry is tactile and protective of his new wife," the source said. "He is completely besotted and nothing would make him happier if they were starting a family."

Kensington Palace confirmed to ET on Monday that the Duchess of Sussex has passed the 12-week mark in her pregnancy and is in "good health." The palace also revealed that the couple is expecting their baby in spring 2019.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the statement reads.

Meghan and Harry are currently on their first royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

