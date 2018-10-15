Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Future Child Have a Royal Title?

Will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex be welcoming a prince or a princess?

Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, announced that they’re expecting their first child together on Monday in a statement from Kensington Palace.

The palace confirms to ET that Meghan has passed the 12-week mark in her pregnancy and is in “good health” as the couple embarks on their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's child will be a royal, he or she won’t carry an official title. According to Good Morning America correspondent Victoria Murphy, the future baby will not be a prince or a princess or have an HRH title, with one exception.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry’s grandmother, could step in and offer the titles to the Duke and Duchess.

"At which point it will be up to Harry and Meghan to decide if that’s what they want for their children,” Murphy explained on GMA.

The future child of Prince Harry will be seventh in line to the throne behind Harry himself. He is proceeded by Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-month-old Prince Louis.

