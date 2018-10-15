Next spring there will be the pitter patter of even more little feet around Kensington Palace!

Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, announced they are expecting their first child together, just five months after their royal wedding in Windsor, England.

Kensington Palace confirmed to ET on Monday that the Duchess of Sussex has passed the 12-week mark in her pregnancy and is in "good health." Though the couple gave no signs that Meghan was pregnant prior to the announcement, they've made it clear that they have always wanted to start a family.

The most recent royal baby was Prince Louis, the third child of Kate Middleton and Prince William, who arrived in April. Now Prince Harry is preparing to change roles from fun uncle to cool dad!

Here's a look at what the Meghan and Harry have said in the past about having children:

“I think eventually, one step at a time, and we’ll start a family in the near future.” – Meghan and Harry

In their first joint interview with BBC News after becoming engaged, the couple deftly sidestepped the question about children, with Meghan chuckling and the prince providing the de facto statement for the couple -- at least for now.

“I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole [lot].” – Meghan

During a tour of a Northern Ireland science park that specializes in next-generation products, the former Suits star and Harry met a husband-and-wife team who make innovative baby products called Shnuggle. While exploring the wares, Meghan was overheard expressing her thoughts on picking up some baby supplies.

“I can’t wait for the day [to have children]. It will be fantastic. I adore kids. I enjoy everything they bring to the party.” – Harry

During a one-on-one interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts prior to his engagement, Harry talked about his desire to be a “fun uncle” to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and now Prince Louis, and how the kid inside helps him connect not only to his nieces and nephews, but children around the world.

“I also dream to have a family. It’s all about balance, and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things -- it will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that.” – Meghan

The actress spoke to Lifestyle magazine in 2015 (via People) about the kind of balance she wants in her life.

"I want to travel more and I can’t wait to start a family, but in due time." -Meghan

In the May 2016 issue of the Canadian magazine Best Health, Meghan noted that starting a family was on her bucket list.

"There have been moments through life, especially when we do a tour abroad, when I think, ‘I’d love to have kids now,’ and then there are other times when I bury my head in the sand going, ‘All right, don’t need kids!’ There’s no rush. I think . . . I tell you what: There’s been times I’ve been put off having children." - Harry

The royal admitted to People in May 2016 that he was still on the fence about being a dad.

"I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.” - Meghan

Meghan was already collecting momentos for her little one when she spoke toHello!back in September 2015.

“I’ve longed for kids since I was very, very young. I’m waiting to find the right person. Someone who is willing to take on the job.” - Harry

The prince was thinking about kids long before he met Meghan, and admitted this in a 2012 ABC News interview with Katie Couric.

“Prince Harry, particularly, is very keen to start a family, pretty soon after the royal wedding. He's made no secret about wanting children.” – Katie Nicholl

The author and royal expert told ET that her sources have indicated the prince is ready to become a dad and has made an effort for him and Meghan to spend plenty of time with his brother’s children to show that they can have a “normal” family of their own despite all the royal obligations and scrutiny.



“One of the reasons she got him to quit smoking is because smoking affects sperm production.” – Anonymous source

Put this in the TMI file, but according to a New York Daily News report, Meghan had been getting Harry into tip-top shape in the hopes of starting a family soon, with a diet regimen that has allegedly seen Harry lose 10 pounds, and a reduction in the kind of vices that can slow fertility and conception.

Here's more with the royal parents-to-be:

