Prince Harry is definitely able to laugh at the constant media blitz surrounding his wife, Meghan Markle's, pregnancy!



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Morocco over the weekend, where they met with a number of communities, tried the local cuisine and toured a school. That’s where the cheeky redhead decided to poke some fun at himself and the flurry of interest surrounding the imminent arrival of his first child.



During a sit-down with educators, BBC News' cameras caught a teacher telling Markle, “I wish to say congratulations for your pregnancy.”



While Meghan offered a polite, “Thank you,” Harry playfully stopped and turned to his wife, stating, “Wait, you’re pregnant?”



“Surprise!” Meghan responded as the room cracked up.



But Harry took it a step further, asking his wife, “Is it mine?”

Their visit to the Northwest African country has allowed the duchess to showcase some new, bold style choices, like her vibrant red cape dress by Valentino when they touched down in Casablanca, and her flowing baby-blue print dress by Carolina Herrera that she threw on to meet Morocco's King, Mohammed VI, and Crown Prince, Moulay Hassan.



The trip also involved the mom-to-be getting a beautiful henna tattoo on her left hand during a visit to a boarding house for girls.

Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images

