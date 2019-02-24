Beauty

Pregnant Meghan Markle Gets a Henna Tattoo While Visiting a Boarding House in Morocco With Prince Harry

By Paige Gawley‍
Meghan Markle's celebrating her pregnancy in a new way!

On Sunday, the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, along with her husband, Prince Harry, visited the Education for All boarding house as part of their three-day royal tour in Morocco. For their royal visit, Harry opted for dark gray pants and a light gray pullover, while Meghan sported a navy blue, Alice + Olivia blazer with a black shirt and pants.

While at the boarding house, which houses girls ages 12 to 18, Meghan received a henna tattoo. The tattoo, a housemother told People, is to keep Meghan "happy with the baby" and "for good luck." 

The Duchess looked thrilled to receive the floral art on her arm, as she was seen grinning while sitting next to Harry during and after the application.

During their visit, Meghan and Harry displayed some rare PDA. The couple, who's first child is due in April, were seen holding hands, while Harry even planted a kiss on his wife's head.

They also got cozy on the soccer field, where they were hugging each other and watching the girls play.

They also spent some time with children off the field as well, as they greeted two young girls together. Additionally, both Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, spent some one-on-one time with the girls during their visit.

The royal couple's Morocco trip comes just days after Meghan returned from her first stateside visit since tying the knot. Watch the video below for more on the Duchess' lavish New York City trip and baby shower:

