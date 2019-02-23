Meghan Markle loves a cape dress!

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex couldn't have looked more chic as she and her husband, Prince Harry, arrived in Morocco on Saturday for their last royal tour before welcoming their first child together.

Meghan, 37, touched down at the airport in Casablanca wearing a red Valentino number, which she accessorized with nude shoes and a matching clutch. Harry, 34, meanwhile, looked dapper in a light-colored suit.

The couple, who were greeted by the British Ambassador to Morocco, Thomas Reilly, and his wife, Alix, made the trip on the request of Queen Elizabeth II and on the behalf of the U.K. government. Throughout their three days in North Africa, they'll travel to the Atlas Mountains and the capital, Rabat.

Meghan and Harry's trip comes just days after she traveled to New York City for her star-studded baby shower.

A royal source told ET that Markle's shower at The Mark Hotel was co-hosted by Serena Williams and friend Genevieve Hillis. Williams' wedding planner, Jennifer Zabinski, reportedly coordinated the party. The shower, the source said, was an opportunity for Markle to catch up with friends she hadn't seen and to celebrate with those closest to her before returning to the U.K.

Amal Clooney, Abigail Spencer and Gayle King were just some of the guests who turned out for the celebration, with King detailing the extravagant affair on CBS This Morning on Thursday.

"A good time was had by all. That's what I'll say," King said, before playing coy about what she gifted the mom-to-be.

"If I told you, you know, I'd have to kill you," King quipped. "She didn't open any of the gifts because she wants to do that when she and Harry are back together. So I really don't know what everybody got. I think I got something I think is very nice."

