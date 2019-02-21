Meghan Markle's friends made her baby shower one to remember!

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex returned to London after a lavish blowout bash in New York City in honor or her first child with her husband, Prince Harry.

A Royal source tells ET that Markle's shower at The Mark Hotel was co-hosted by Serena Williams and friend Genevieve Hillis. Willaims' wedding planner, Jennifer Zabinski, reportedly coordinated the party. The shower, the source says, was an opportunity for Markle to catch up with friends she hadn't seen and to celebrate with those closest to her before returning to the U.K.

Gifts were placed in a decorated crib as they entered the bash and guests noshed on cuisine by Michelin star Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. A flower arranging session was set up alongside snacks including cotton candy machines, which had blue and pink colors available. The source adds that Williams paid close attention to details and made sure it was a special day for Markle. There was also reportedly a harpist at the soiree.

Guests including Amal Clooney, Abigail Spencer and Gayle King turned out for the celebration, with King detailing the extravagant affair on CBS This Morning on Thursday.

"A good time was had by all. That's what I'll say," King said, before playing coy about what she gifted the mom-to-be.

"If I told you, you know, I'd have to kill you," King quipped. "She didn't open any of the gifts because she wants to do that when she and Harry are back together. So I really don't know what everybody got. I think I got something I think is very nice."

While King wanted to keep much of the soiree private out of respect for Markle, the morning show host did share one sweet detail from the party.

"I've never seen anything like this at a baby shower," she said. "... They brought in somebody to explain how to arrange flowers. We all each made an individual base and then Meghan... got in touch with an organization that I've never heard of, Repeat Roses, and all of those are donated to different charities."

King revealed that the "very sweet" gesture simply spoke "to who [Meghan] is" as a person.

"She's very kind, she's very generous, a really, really sweet person," King gushed. "So I think her friends just wanted to celebrate her... It was a very, very small, private, affair and just a very special time for her. Because having a baby is a great joy. Let's not lose sight of that."

"I've never seen anything like this at a baby shower."@GayleKing says guests made flower arrangements at Meghan Markle's baby shower that @RepeatRoses donated to different charities. "It just speaks to who she is." 🌹👶 pic.twitter.com/IlCpZ6ZpeZ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 21, 2019

Another guest at the event, Markle's wedding day makeup artist Daniel Martin, took to Instagram following the shower to share a peek at some of the cookies that were served to guests. Featuring a stork, rattle and bib, the sweetly iced cookies were just one part of the "incredible day celebrating #babylove"

After her shower, Markle made her way back to London -- reportedly on a private jet -- but not all of her guests had an easy time getting out of snowy New York.

Taryn Toomey and Abigail Spencer were trying to travel from Newark International Airport to Los Angeles, but their flight, which was initially supposed to leave at 6 p.m. Wednesday night, was eventually rescheduled for a Thursday departure. According to tweets from Spencer, they were made to board two separate planes before the flight was ultimately canceled.

Boo @united ... delayed the flight for 6 hours, got us all to the board the plane; we wait another hour then cancel our flight not because of weather but because you are short staffed & didn’t plan? — Abigail Spencer (@abigailspencer) February 21, 2019

Then have us run to another plane that hasn’t left yet to have us reticket, board again only to hear now that the pilot on this flight might time out too?



Really bad @united — Abigail Spencer (@abigailspencer) February 21, 2019

Still haven’t left @united been sitting on plane for an hour. no one is telling us anything. #update — Abigail Spencer (@abigailspencer) February 21, 2019

According to Toomey, the pair left the airport just after midnight, returning around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

