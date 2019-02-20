Meghan Markle is celebrating with friends!

Following a get together in New York City with her pals on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex -- who is gearing up to welcome her first child with husband Prince Harry -- is reportedly heading to her official baby shower on Wednesday.

Royal reporters say that Markle's shower will be held at The Mark Hotel in New York's Upper East Side neighborhood. The shower is reportedly being hosted by Serena Williams, who took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap from what appears to be the bathroom at The Mark.

New York's snow and rain didn't stop the attendees from pouring in, with guests including Amal Clooney, Abigail Spencer and Gayle King spotted arriving at the hotel.

Clooney stunned in a red jumpsuit and black coat, while Spencer opted for a black turtleneck, baseball cap, and navy maxi skirt. Spencer, who was also seen at the Polo Club with Markle on Tuesday night, was reportedly carrying a gift wrapped in blue into the party. Meanwhile, King was colorful in a bright purple coat, while she carried a multi-colored striped-and-polka dot gift bag for the soon-to-be-born royal.

Additionally, photographers caught Daniel Martin entering the venue. Martin served as Markle's makeup artist on her wedding day and was seen arriving with a hairstylist and a polka dot dress.

Royal reporters say that Jessica Mulroney, Misha Nonoo, Markus Anderson, Janina Gavankar, Taryn Toomey and Markle's friends from her time at Northwestern University are expected to attend the shower, where they'll chow down on food by Jean-Georges Vongerichten and learn how to arrange flowers. The duchess is reportedly heading back across the pond Wednesday night.

Photographers also spotted suitcases by Away being brought into the hotel prior to the shower, perhaps as party favors for Markle's guests. Additionally, harpist Erin Hill and a cotton candy machine were seen entering the venue.

Following her New York adventure, Markle is reportedly set to host a smaller baby shower after she and Prince Harry return from their trip to Morocco on Feb. 25.

