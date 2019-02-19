While the duchess is away, the duke is giving back!



On Tuesday, Prince Harry dropped by the “Fit and Fed” February half-term holiday activity day at a youth center in London. While on hand, the royal redhead met volunteers and checked out what the establishment has to offer.



The event is part of a campaign designed to promote an active lifestyle in children while also working to ensure youngsters are getting good meals, especially during the coldest months of the year, according to Kensington Palace.

But Harry didn’t merely shake hands and watch the day’s events, he also helped serve a nutritious lunch to kids enrolled in the program and learned about their background.



The two activities scheduled for the day were jiu-jitsu and trampolining. Throughout, Harry watched the kiddos jump and got to know the martial arts participants and their instructors.

As fans know, his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, is currently in New York City where she attended her baby shower with close friends. The party was held at The Mark Hotel in the Upper East side and was attended by fellow Suits star Abigail Spencer, among others.



Get more updates on the royal couple down below.



