Meghan Markle's Airport Outfit Contains a Secret Personal Detail

Once again, Meghan Markle is speaking through fashion!

On Wednesday night in New York City, the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex was spotted making her way to the airport to return to London where she will reunite with her husband, Prince Harry, ahead of the couple’s weekend trip to Morocco, according to multiple reports.

Meghan looked comfy in black sneakers, leggings and a zip-up black fitness jacket, wearing her camel coat over top in the snowy weather. But it was the Duchess’ black baseball hat that turned heads.

The cap reads, “Rectify,” which is the name of her good friend and former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer’s, now-canceled Sundance Channel series. Spencer may have loaned her pal the hat as she was spotted in NYC wearing the same accessory earlier that day.

Meghan has spent the last few days in the U.S. celebrating her baby-to-be with two star-studded showers.

Stars including Amal Clooney, Gayle King, Serena Williams, and more were with the Duchess on Wednesday at The Mark Hotel for an extravagant soiree. Spencer, 37, was in attendance both at that shower and at the more intimate affair on Tuesday. She also joined Meghan, Serena, and their pal, Markus Anderson, for a private dinner the evening before.

Up next, Meghan is heading to Morocco with Harry for several days of official events starting on Saturday.

