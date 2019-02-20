The Carters have fans going "APES**T" all over again, this time for Meghan Markle!

Beyonce and JAY-Z won the award for Best International Group at the 2019 BRIT Awards on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the two were unable to attend the actual awards show at the O2 Arena in London, England, but they filmed an absolutely epic video that aired during the live stream.

The lovebirds recreated a scene from their "APES**T" music video, famously filmed at The Louvre in Paris, France. But instead of the painting of Mona Lisa in the background, a portrait of Meghan Markle rocking a crown and layers of luxurious jewels was displayed.

"Thank you so much to the BRIT Awards for this incredible honor," Bey exclaimed. "You guys have always been so supportive. Everything is love. Thank you."

Watch below:

Fans couldn't get enough of the moment that instantly went viral on Twitter, writing things like, "This is iconic. I hope this portrait really hangs on their wall at home," "Look at Beyoncé outdoing herself again!! " and "Black girl magic. Black history month. Black excellence. Nod toMeghan Markle from the Queen herself."

Hip-hop royalty meets real royalty, and we're loving it. In the words of Beyonce:

Meanwhile, in New York City, the Duchess of Sussex has been catching up with her close pals and former co-stars. Meghan was showered with love at a celebration honoring the upcoming arrival of her and Prince Harry's first child together.

Hear more (and see the pics!) in the video below.

