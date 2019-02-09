Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the definition of #couplegoals.

The "Love on Top" songstress and her rapper husband arrived in color coordinated pastel looks to the 2019 Roc Nation "THE BRUNCH" pre-GRAMMYs party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Bey, 37, showed off her curves in a white, asymmetrical mini dress that featured splashes of pastel hues and a dramatic sleeve. She completed the look with clear single-strap heels, light blue sunglasses, diamond hoop earrings, and her honey blonde locks in waves and parted down the middle.

JAY, on his end, looked equally as fabulous in a custom FRÈRE baby blue double-breasted suit, with a white tee and sneakers. He finished his look by adding a navy printed scarf around his head and dark sunglasses. Naturally, all eyes were on the power couple as they arrived to the party.

Also at the label's annual brunch was DJ Khaled (who also made an appearance at Stormi Webster's birthday party), Usher and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Singer Khalid and former Fifth Harmony singer Normani, who looked radiant in a multi-colored beaded dress, also posed for pics with Queen Bey and Jay.

Joe Jonas and fiance Sophie Turner were also in attendance, as was Robin Thicke and his pregnant girlfriend, April Love Geary.

Expect to see Bey and Jay hit up the 2019 GRAMMY Awards this Sunday. The powerhouse couple is nominated for three GRAMMYs: Best Music Video for "Apes**t," Best R&B Performance for "Summer" and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Everything Is Love.

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

