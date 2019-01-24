Beyoncé Shares Fabulous Photos Taken By Daughter Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy Carter has a great eye!

Beyoncé took to Instagram on Thursday to share some fabulous photos of herself taken by none other than her and husband JAY-Z's 7-year-old daughter. In the slideshow, the "If I Were a Boy" songstress wears a multi-colored striped long-sleeve top with matching pants, a mini green fanny pack, with clear heels and green sunglasses. Bey's fun look also matches the circular artwork behind her.

"Photo Credit: B.IV😍," the mother of three captioned the post, which also includes a silly snapshot of Blue lounging on an urchin-looking bean bag, as well as a close up of the singer's stunning rings.

Bey also posted a side-by-side snap of Blue and of herself when she was her daughter's age.

"Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7. My baby is growing up. 🥰," the GRAMMY winner wrote admiring the comparisons.

Just last month, the superstar gave fans a glimpse of her 1-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir. In one of the heartwarming pics, the pop icon is standing on a secluded, sandy beach, smiling brightly and lifting her baby girl in the air as she plays with a beautiful seashell.

Another photo, snapped around sunset, shows both Sir and Rumi sitting in the shallow tidal waters of an idyllic beach, facing away from the camera and out toward the vastness of the sea.

