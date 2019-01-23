Beyoncé Once Told a Co-Star That It's Her Life Goal to Win an Oscar

No dream is too big for Beyoncé.

According to her former Austin Powers in Goldmember co-star, Michael Caine, the 37-year-old singer has always had her eyes on the ultimate prize: winning an Oscar.

Recalling conversations they had on the set of the 2002 movie, Caine told Rolling Stone he used to call her "Be-yons."

"I knew she was a singer and had a group [Destiny's Child]. I asked her one day, 'What do you want to do with your life, Be-yons?'" Caine said of Beyoncé, who has also starred in films like Dreamgirls, The Pink Panther and The Fighting Temptations. "And she said, 'I want to win the Academy Award for acting.'"

"She was very good in the movie, a very competent actress, and I thought she could get somewhere with this," he continued. "She's gone far beyond my world. She's so big now."

While Beyoncé has scored numerous accolades for her music, including 22 GRAMMY awards and 25 MTV Video Music Awards trophies, the closest she has ever come to an Oscar nomination was for her work in Dreamgirls.

At the 2007 Academy Awards, Dreamgirls scored multiple nominations, including three for Best Original Song -- "Listen," "Love You I Do" and "Patience." Although Beyoncé didn't write any of the nominated songs, and therefore wouldn't have scored a statuette, she was the one who performed "Listen" in the Bill Condon-directed musical drama. None of the songs ended up winning in that category, but Bey's co-star, Jennifer Hudson, took home the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. Dreamgirls also received an Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing.

Although it's been a while since we've seen Beyoncé on the big screen, fans will get to hear her voice the character of Nala in the new live-action version of The Lion King, which hits theaters July 19.

Watch the first teaser trailer in the video below!

