First 'The Lion King' Live-Action Trailer Drops

The first teaser trailer for the Lion King live-action film is here!

Disney dropped the trailer on Thanksgiving, which gave fans a first look at the live-action version of the iconic scene at the beginning of the beloved 1994 Disney film, in which Mufasa holds up baby Simba in order for him to view his majestic kingdom.

"Everything the light touches is our kingdom," Mufasa (James Earl Jones) tells Simba as the camera pans around a gorgeous scene of zebras, giraffes and more animals. "But a king's time rises and falls like the sun. One day the sun will set on my time here, and will rise with you as the new king."

The Lion King drops July 19, 2019, and stars Donald Glover (Simba), Beyonce (Nala), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar) and Billy Eichner (Timon).

Disney

ET spoke to Glover in May, when he admitted that working alongside Beyonce was "intimidating."

"Just hearing her do it, it's been like, 'Man, this is a really special thing,'" he shared.

Rogen also talked to ET in July about working with the all-star cast.

“It’s thrilling!” he shared. “One is because I’m a big fan of The Lion King. Two is because it’s the most expensive movie I'll have anything to do with probably, so that’s thrilling."

"Jon Favreau, the director, I’ve known since I was 18, is a very close friend of mine, he added. "So again, it’s always exciting to get to work with people that you know well. Yeah and we're good friends. Overall it's surreal. It will be weird when it comes out.”

