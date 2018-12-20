Beyoncé's adorable infant twins are growing up quick, and the singer couldn't look more in love.

The "Drunk In Love" singer shared a slew of stunning snapshots on her personal website -- documenting her recent trip to India, where she performed at an enormous wedding -- including two new pics of her 1-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir.

In one of the heartwarming pics, the 37-year-old pop icon is standing on a secluded, sandy beach, smiling brightly and lifting her baby girl in the air as she plays with a beautiful seashell.

Beyoncé's maternal glee is simply radiant in the candid photo, capturing the genuine joy of parenthood in one moment captured forever.

The second photo, snapped around sunset, shows both Sir and Rumi -- who Beyonce welcomed in June 2017 with husband JAY-Z -- sitting in the shallow tidal waters of an idyllic beach, facing away from the camera and out toward the vastness of the sea.

The singer also shared a number of photos from her time in India -- including many showing her rocking traditional Indian fashions and wardrobes -- where she sang some of her hits at the star-studded wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

The inconceivably lavish event reportedly cost an estimated $100 million, with $2 million reportedly going to Beyonce for her live performance.

Not featured in the recent group of vacation photos is the couple's daughter, Blue Ivy, whose 7th birthday is coming up in less than a month, on Jan. 7.

While Blue Ivy has been the subject of more of Beyonce's family photos than her younger siblings, appearances are still relatively rare.

Although the proud parents snapped cute pics with all three kids while traveling through Europe during their On The Run II World Tour back in July, where the whole family enjoyed some relaxation on a large yacht.

