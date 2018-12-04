Beyonce Sweetly Sings Happy Birthday to JAY-Z in South Africa

JAY-Z just turned 49!



Today is the legendary rapper’s birthday and he celebrated with a big party in South Africa surrounded by friends and family. That’s where his wife, Beyonce, led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday."



The South African DJ Black Coffee was on hand at the shindig and he managed to capture the “Sorry” songstress taking the mic and kicking the song off as a birthday cake with lit candles was carried over to her beaming hubby.

On top of his raucous birthday party, Jay received an especially touching birthday message from none other than Tina Knowles, Beyonce’s mother.



“A very happy birthday to my amazingly talented, super smart, gracious, classy, filled with swag son-in-law,” she wrote alongside a recent backstage photo of the rapper. “I have witnessed your loyalty to all of your friends, some from childhood. If only we could be so supportive of our friends and share a mutual love and respect for each other like you and your amazing friends.”



“You have done so much for our culture. Thank you for that!” she continued. “I could not be more happy to have you in my family and could not be more happy to be in yours… I have watched you grow personally in leaps and bounds and you are an incredible husband and the best father. I love you.”

Jay’s big day arrives soon after he and Beyonce performed together at the Global Citizen Festival over the weekend. Throughout the performance, Bey underwent numerous wardrobe changes, transitioning from a forest green bodysuit featuring billowing sleeves, to a black-and-white Egyptian-inspired ensemble, to a sequined bodysuit featuring all 54 countries of Africa laid out in elaborate embroidery.



And when she took the stage to perform “Perfect” alongside Ed Sheeran, she chose a vivid pink dress featuring enormous frills. The dress also made an appearance during her joint performance with Jay.

The festival was celebrating the life and legacy of the late Nelson Mandela. Prior to her performance, she penned an emotional letter to the late South African leader, who died at age 95 in 2013.

"Your kindness and gratitude for every experience, and your ability to forgive, are lessons I have learned and will pass on to my three children," she wrote. "My entire family holds you in high regard. It is an honor for me to travel to South Africa this week in celebration of you and your efforts to right so many wrongs."

