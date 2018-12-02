Beyonce and Ed Sheeran are “Perfect” together!



Wearing a flowing dark pink dress made up of wide ruffles and boasting a plunging neckline, the acclaimed songstress joined the British redhead for a moving rendition of his hit ballad at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday.



The concert was the final event following a year of celebrations honoring the centennial of the late Nelson Mandela’s birth. He was South Africa’s first black president and a global inspiration.

Fellow performers at the event included Pharrell, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Usher and JAY-Z, who joined his wife on stage for a ferocious performance which including singles like "Apesh*t and "Holy Grail."

Sheeran previously re-recorded the single with Beyonce and has even shared the stage with her before at the GCF. Back in 2015, they performed an acoustic version of her classic track “Drunk in Love” together.

The Global Citizen Festival is hosted by the Global Poverty Project, which works to combat extreme poverty all over the world through education, advocacy and media.



