Beyonce proves yet again she's the reigning queen of onstage fashion!

The superstar performed at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday, commemorating what would've been the late philanthropist's 100th birthday.

The entertainer, who rocked a new darker 'do, was joined by husband JAY-Z to perform their On the Run II tour hits, and obviously, there was no shortage of stunning fashion in a series of bespoke ensembles.

Queen Bey rocked a multi-colored sequined custom bodysuit and duster coat with puffy shoulders by Mary Katrantzou, which featured the 54 countries of Africa mapped out with a different embroidery for each to represent its diversity, the designer explained on her Instagram. The rapper was equally stylish in a magenta suit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

For their next duo look, the singer was a vision in forest green via a statement bodysuit dress by South African designers Quiteria & George and Enhle Mbali Maphumulo, while Jay sported a sleek light gray suit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

The mom of three was colorful in a bright beaded custom Esteban Cortazar mini dress and gold cuff bracelets and necklace.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Bey performed "Apesh*t" wearing a custom Balmain black-and-white top with beaded embroidery of Egyptian hieroglyphics and upright feathers tucked into high-waisted shorts.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

The pop star and her dancers stunned in coordinating, colorful full-length bodysuits and floppy wide-brim hats, custom made by Versace. Beyonce opted for yellow as her gal-pals rocked pink, purple, green, blue, red and orange.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Ed Sheeran made a special guest appearance to croon his song, "Perfect," with Mrs. Carter, who dazzled in a statement fuchsia tulle gown by Ashi Studio from its spring/summer 2019 haute couture collection. She also belted out "Halo" in the jaw-dropping dress.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

