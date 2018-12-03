Beyonce Slays in Numerous Show-Stopping Costumes With JAY-Z at Global Citizen Festival
Beyonce proves yet again she's the reigning queen of onstage fashion!
The superstar performed at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday, commemorating what would've been the late philanthropist's 100th birthday.
The entertainer, who rocked a new darker 'do, was joined by husband JAY-Z to perform their On the Run II tour hits, and obviously, there was no shortage of stunning fashion in a series of bespoke ensembles.
Queen Bey rocked a multi-colored sequined custom bodysuit and duster coat with puffy shoulders by Mary Katrantzou, which featured the 54 countries of Africa mapped out with a different embroidery for each to represent its diversity, the designer explained on her Instagram. The rapper was equally stylish in a magenta suit.
For their next duo look, the singer was a vision in forest green via a statement bodysuit dress by South African designers Quiteria & George and Enhle Mbali Maphumulo, while Jay sported a sleek light gray suit.
The mom of three was colorful in a bright beaded custom Esteban Cortazar mini dress and gold cuff bracelets and necklace.
Bey performed "Apesh*t" wearing a custom Balmain black-and-white top with beaded embroidery of Egyptian hieroglyphics and upright feathers tucked into high-waisted shorts.
The pop star and her dancers stunned in coordinating, colorful full-length bodysuits and floppy wide-brim hats, custom made by Versace. Beyonce opted for yellow as her gal-pals rocked pink, purple, green, blue, red and orange.
Ed Sheeran made a special guest appearance to croon his song, "Perfect," with Mrs. Carter, who dazzled in a statement fuchsia tulle gown by Ashi Studio from its spring/summer 2019 haute couture collection. She also belted out "Halo" in the jaw-dropping dress.
