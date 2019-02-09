Stormi Webster had one incredible birthday party!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott threw their baby girl an extravagant, over-the-top first birthday party on Saturday. Stormi turned one year old on Feb. 1, but her party was postponed last week due to the rainy weather in Los Angeles.

The proud mom took to her Instagram Story to share her daughter's epic shindig, which was dubbed "Stormi's World."

"Pulling up to Stormi's party," she said in her first clip as she showed off a giant blow-up figure of Stormi’s head that guests walked through to enter the party. Once inside, there was a swing ride, photos of Stormi in clouds, a butterfly rainbow forest which included women dressed as fairies and "Stormi's Shop," which featured Stormi merchandise, like baby sweatshirts and shirts.

Kris Jenner and Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, along with their children, were also in attendance, as was Kylie's BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Mini cheese and pepperoni pizzas, pretzels and fries were part of the food items guests could nibble on. Stormi also had giant birthday cake that included photos of the mother-daughter duo and a carousel on top.

The party also included a performance of "Baby Shark" by life-size caricatures. Kylie, Travis and Stormi -- who looked adorable in a pink sequin dress -- took over the dance floor during the song.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also showed off the adorable tiny, red Chanel bag that DJ Khaled gifted little Stormi.

