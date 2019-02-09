News

Kylie Jenner Throws Stormi Extravagant Carnival-Themed First Birthday Party -- Pics!

By Liz Calvario‍
Kylie Jenner
Erik Voake/Getty Images for Adidas

Stormi Webster had one incredible birthday party!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott threw their baby girl an extravagant, over-the-top first birthday party on Saturday. Stormi turned one year old on Feb. 1, but her party was postponed last week due to the rainy weather in Los Angeles.

The proud mom took to her Instagram Story to share her daughter's epic shindig, which was dubbed "Stormi's World."

"Pulling up to Stormi's party," she said in her first clip as she showed off a giant blow-up figure of Stormi’s head that guests walked through to enter the party. Once inside, there was a swing ride, photos of Stormi in clouds, a butterfly rainbow forest which included women dressed as fairies and "Stormi's Shop," which featured Stormi merchandise, like baby sweatshirts and shirts.

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to Stormi World

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

View this post on Instagram

Stormi’s outfit!😍

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

View this post on Instagram

Stormi Shop!

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

Kris Jenner and Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, along with their children, were also in attendance, as was Kylie's BFF, Jordyn Woods.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Love.Kylie❤️ Kylie Fan Page⚡️ (@love.kylie.stormi) on

Mini cheese and pepperoni pizzas, pretzels and fries were part of the food items guests could nibble on. Stormi also had giant birthday cake that included photos of the mother-daughter duo and a carousel on top.

View this post on Instagram

Omg that picture in the middle🥺♥️

A post shared by Kylie follows🎆 (@kylieditx) on

The party also included a performance of "Baby Shark" by life-size caricatures. Kylie, Travis and Stormi -- who looked adorable in a pink sequin dress -- took over the dance floor during the song.

View this post on Instagram

Travis dancing with his baby

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

View this post on Instagram

Kylie and Travis dancing with Stormi!

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also showed off the adorable tiny, red Chanel bag that DJ Khaled gifted little Stormi. 

View this post on Instagram

Stormi looks...impressed

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on

Earlier this week, Kylie responded to fans after she sparked rumors that she was pregnant with baby No. 2 after teasing fans with comments about marriage and expanding her family. 

Watch below to hear what she's said.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Weigh in on Kylie Engagement Rumors

Travis Scott Sparks Engagement Rumors (Again) After Posting Pic of Kylie Jenner With Massive Ring

Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Video of Stormi Watching Travis Scott's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kylie Jenner Teases Fans About Marriage and Pregnancy

Related Gallery

 