If Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are engaged, they haven’t told her famous family yet!

After the couple set the rumor mill ablaze by posting a pic of Kylie rocking a huge ring on that finger following Travis’ Super Bowl Halftime performance, the cosmetics queen’s sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner, both addressed the speculation in separate interviews.

First Kim appeared on Thursday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the host asked her about the photo of Kylie and her ring. Kim claimed she hadn’t seen the picture before, adding, "I think she would have told me. She’s pretty secretive, but I’m sure she would have told me. I’m not really sure. But I don’t think so.”

Kendall appears on Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the host asks her about the engagement and pregnancy rumors that Kylie sparked with both the ring pic and a photo she posted with Travis that was captioned, “Baby #2?”

In regards to the engagement rumors, Kendall notes, "Not that I know of. Not that I’m aware of, so if he did, she hasn’t told the family yet. But I don’t think that has happened.”

"Your mother would know?” DeGeneres asks of a potential engagement.

"Most likely,” Kendall agrees.

As for the pregnancy rumor, Kendall shut it down quickly.

"She’s not. I think she was just like, ‘We are lookin’ good and we’re really into each other and maybe baby number two is gonna happen.’ They’re practicing, right? Is that what you call it?” she teases of the couple, who welcomed their daughter, Stormi, last February. "She’s really interesting. I love her. I love her so much. She has a mind of her own. She’s really clever. I don’t think she’s pregnant, no."

This isn't the first time fans have thought Kylie and Travis were engaged. Back in December, Kim again addressed engagement rumors surrounding her sister when she spoke with ET.

"I literally need to ask her," Kim admitted. "That is going to be my next question on our group chat. We were chatting on the way over here and I think we all think that's like, you know, what they call each other. But I have no idea."

